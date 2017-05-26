LAGOS May 26 The long-awaited oil governance
bill passed by Nigeria's upper chamber of parliament proposes
breaking up the state oil company into three commercial entities
supported by a regulatory body and a fund to oversee the
distribution of money.
The Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, passed on Thursday
by the Senate, is part of planned reforms that make up the
sprawling Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), discussed for over a
decade following several redrafts, aimed at revamping the OPEC
member's energy sector.
The PIB is a central plank of President Muhammadu Buhari's
reform plans because oil sales provide 70 percent of government
revenue in Africa's biggest economy but the energy sector has
been hobbled by mismanagement and endemic for decade.
The governance bill - which must be passed by the lower
chamber of parliament and receive the president's approval
before becoming law - deals with management of the Nigerian
National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the powerful state oil
company which critics say is opaque and retains too much power.
It is one of a number of expected bills under the
overarching PIB and does not deal with aspects of most interest
to oil companies, such as fiscal terms for upstream projects.
The 191-page document states that the objective is to
"create efficient and effective governing institutions with
clear and separate roles for the petroleum industry" while
improving transparency and accountability.
The governance bill proposes the creation of three
commercial entities - the Nigeria Petroleum Assets Management
Company, National Petroleum Company and the Nigeria Petroleum
Liability Management Company.
Assets and liabilities of NNPC would be split between the
three companies.
And the bill opens up opportunities for private investment.
It says not less than 10 percent of shares of the National
Petroleum Company will be divested within five years or its
creation, rising to 30 percent within a decade.
The Petroleum Equalisation Fund would be created to "ensure
efficient distribution of petroleum products throughout the
federation" and also "collect and provide funding for
infrastructural development throughout the federation".
And the Nigeria Petroleum Regulatory Commission would
oversee compliance with the laws related to the petroleum
industry, including the maintenance of environmental standards,
and carry out evaluations of national reserves.
The regulatory body would also have the power to grant,
amend, renew, extend or revoke any licence or lease required for
petroleum exploration.
That power, in a previous version of the bill, lay with the
petroleum minister but the governance bill passed by the Senate
states that it transferred this to the Commission "to ensure
separation of duties and provide for checks and balances".
If the governance bill is passed by parliament's lower
chamber, the House of Representatives, it would require
presidential approval to become law.
"The bill could still get hung up by political wrangling in
the House," said Josh Holland, an analyst from IHS Markit.
Buhari has been on medical leave in Britain since 7 May and
has handed over power to his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo.
(Additional reporting by Camillus Eboh and Libby George in
London; editing by David Evans)