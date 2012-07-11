ABUJA, July 11 Nigeria's cabinet has approved a final draft of the revised Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which will be sent to President Goodluck Jonathan before going to parliament in a few days, the oil minister said on Wednesday.

"The new PIB is going to make the oil industry more competitive and accountable. It proposes revolutionary changes in the industry," Diezani Alison-Madueke told reporters at the presidential villa after Nigeria's weekly cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; writing by Joe Brock; editing by James Jukwey)