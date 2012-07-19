* Parliament going on holiday until Sept. 17
* Oil law would restructure Nigeria's energy industry
* Debate, consultations likely to take months
(Adds quote, details of bill, background)
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, July 19 Nigeria's parliament has received
the latest draft of a long-delayed oil law, which would
restructure every aspect of Africa's largest energy industry,
but it won't be debated until at least Sept. 17 due to
lawmakers' annual holiday.
The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is potentially the most
important piece of legislation in Nigeria's history.
It could unlock billions of dollars of delayed investment,
help boost oil production and promote interest in the world's
seventh largest gas reserves, which are largely untapped.
But industry experts have warned that recent drafts have
watered down and delayed many of the original reforms, which
could limit the impact of the PIB, although most stakeholders
agree that any law is better than the current uncertainty.
"By the time we come back (on Sept. 17) we will do the first
reading, second reading and public hearing on the bill," the
Speaker of the House of Representatives Waziri Tambuwal said.
"Mr President had said this very important bill would be
presented to the national assembly on or before the end of June.
We have just received the bill ... please note that this delay
was not caused by the national assembly," Tambuwal said on the
floor of the house.
When parliament returns from recess various committees will
analyse the bill and given the widespread nature of the law it
could take several months of debate and consultations with
experts, as well as a public hearing, before it can be passed.
The PIB has been in the making for more than five years but
powerful vested interests blocked progress while lawmakers, oil
companies and the federal government disagreed on terms.
The fact President Goodluck Jonathan has given this draft
his backing raises the chance of it becoming law but by no means
guarantees a quick passage because the legislature works
independently and can be abrasive with the executive.
Other versions have stirred criticism from lawmakers, many
of whom are concerned drafts were generous to foreign oil firms
and gave too much power to the executive arm of government,
primarily the oil minister and the president.
REGIONAL RIVALRIES
Many northern lawmakers will be unhappy with a provision
which would give 10 percent of oil companies' net profits to a
local community fund for the people of the oil-producing,
southern Niger Delta.
Since the first draft of the PIB a northern-based Islamist
sect has overtaken militancy in the Niger Delta as the biggest
security risk in Africa's most populous nation and many northern
politicians want funding to develop their communities.
There is already money allocated for the Niger Delta in the
federal budget but communities there believe they should be
given something for the oil beneath their feet.
Delays have caused uncertainty over the future framework of
working in Nigeria, costing the industry billions of dollars of
potential investment and the government much-needed revenues.
Without it, most analysts expect oil production in Nigeria to
decline substantially over the next few years.
Nigeria exports more than 2 million barrels a day (bpd) of
crude oil popular with U.S. buyers because it is light and easy
to refine. China and India are also growing takers.
Foreign oil companies say Nigeria could produce 4 million
bpd if the national oil company was better funded and insecurity
and corruption were combated.
(Additional reporting by Camillus Eboh; editing by James
Jukwey)