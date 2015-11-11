(Adds details, quotes, background)
ABUJA Nov 11 Nigeria will amend its
long-awaited petroleum industry bill (PIB) and may remove the
taxation element to speed its passage, the country's new
petroleum minister said on Wednesday.
Nigeria's oil bill has been in the works for a decade. It is
meant to change everything from taxes to overhauling the NNPC,
environmental rules and revenue sharing, but its comprehensive
nature has caused disputes between lawmakers.
"There is a need to look at the PIB as it was submitted to
the sixth assembly and try and tinker with that a bit," Emmanuel
Ibe Kachikwu said on Wednesday after being appointed petroleum
minister, or junior oil minister.
"There are all kinds of issues ... one of those is whether
we need to yank out the fiscal terms and develop them into a
different law relying on existing fiscal laws and amend those,"
he said.
Kachikwu, who is also head of the state-owned Nigerian
National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), was appointed as
President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled his long-awaited cabinet.
Kachikwu said he would also remain head of NNPC "for a while".
He said the government was also looking at fuel subsidies, a
heavy burden on the cash-strapped west African nation as it must
import the bulk of its gasoline needs owing to a dilapidated
refining system.
Kachikwu said the government was still studying what actual
gasoline consumption was and said it would probably be revised
lower to around 35 million litres per day, from the current
estimate of 40 million litres per day.
Kachikwu is keen to scrap the subsidies. However, President
Buhari is disinclined as he feels the subsidy system must be
properly analysed first in order to see whether it can be kept
to help the average Nigerian, who hitherto has benefitted little
from the country's immense oil wealth.
(Reporting by Julia Payne, editing by Susan Fenton)