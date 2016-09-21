(Refiled to remove extraneous headline tag)
LAGOS, Sept 21 Nigeria has said it is owed a
total of $12.7 billion by more than a dozen companies for
allegedly not declaring exports of crude oil to the United
States between 2011 and 2014, according to court documents seen
by Reuters on Wednesday.
The documents are part of a lawsuit the Nigerian government
filed on June 7 against one of the companies - Nigerian AGIP Oil
Company, a subsidiary of Italy's ENI and it was not
immediately clear from the documents exactly how many of the
companies Nigeria is suing. Reached late Wednesday, Garba Shehu,
a government spokesman, declined to comment.
The suit alleges that companies exported a total of 57
million barrels oil crude oil to the United States over the
period and did not declare all of this to Nigerian government as
required by law, according to the documents.
ENI had said on Tuesday the claim against it amounted to
$160 million, that there were "no grounds" to the claim and that
it would contest it in court. ENI was not
immediately available for comment on Wednesday.
U.S. oil company Chevron and France's Total
have both previously been named as defendants but were
not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.
