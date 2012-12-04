ABUJA Dec 4 Nigeria still hopes to have an oil
licensing round for marginal fields before the end of this year,
the oil minister told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We sincerely hope to have a new round this year, for
marginal fields," Diezani Alison-Madueke said on the sidelines
of the annual Nigerian Economic Summit in the capital Abuja,
declining to speak further.
Diezani said in October the government planned to hold
bidding rounds for major and marginal fields before the year is
up, but there has been no movement on them since.
She is also in licence renewal talks with Shell and
Chevron over existing onshore fields, after ExxonMobil
signed a renewal earlier this year.