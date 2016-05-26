LAGOS May 26 Nigerian oil minister Emmanuel Ibe
Kachikwu said on Thursday that the government needs to improve
its amnesty programme for militants in Niger Delta to address
"neglect by the government and international oil companies".
The statement came after the latest militant attack on oil
facilities hit Chevron onshore operations late on Wednesday and
a warning from local leaders in the Delta that military
intervention would not stem the violence.
"The Niger Delta governors must be involved in providing
lasting solutions to the resurgence of pipeline vandalism and
there is urgent need to create business opportunities for the
locals in the region," Kachikwu said.
The statement added that all states in the region would
nominate four to five representatives to work with security
agencies to secure oil facilities.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Writing by Libby George; Editing by
David Goodman)