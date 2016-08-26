ABUJA Aug 26 Traditional leaders in Nigeria's
oil-producing Niger Delta have demanded that authorities release
youths arrested by the army before they will mediate in talks
with militants who have been blowing up pipelines, a government
official said.
On Thursday, Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu met
traditional leaders from the southern region where a wave of
pipeline attacks has cut the country's oil output by 700,000
barrels per day (bpd) to 1.56 million bpd.
The government had asked the leaders to make contact with
the militants, who are fractured in many small groups with no
unified command or demands.
The rulers, or traditional kings, asked for the release of a
group of school children arrested in May and other prisoners
caught in a military sweep against militants in the swamplands,
the official said.
They also want the government to appoint one team to engage
with all militant groups, he said.
Kachikwu asked the leaders to contact the different militant
groups. "So I do urge you all to continue to reach out to all
the splinter groups," he said, according to the officials.
"The government is worried that over $40 billion invested in
the area is yet to yield the desired result," he said, referring
to oil investments in the Niger Delta.
Militants say they want a greater share of Nigeria's oil
wealth to go to the impoverished region. Crude sales make up
about 70 percent of national income and the vast majority of
that oil comes from the swampland.
One group called Niger Delta Avengers, which has claimed
several major attacks, said in a statement attributed to them on
Sunday they had agreed to a ceasefire to start a dialogue.
Officials have refused to confirm this.
