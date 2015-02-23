(Adds comment, price reaction, background)
NEW YORK Feb 23 Nigeria will call an
extraordinary meeting of OPEC if crude oil prices slip any
further, the country's oil minister said in an interview with
the Financial Times, in a sign of growing alarm over the impact
of oil's collapse on oil-producing economies.
"We're already talking with member countries," said Diezani
Alison-Madueke in the interview published on Monday. As OPEC
president, she is responsible for liaising with member countries
and the producer group's secretary-general in the event of an
emergency meeting.
If the price "slips any further it is highly likely that I
will have to call an extraordinary meeting of OPEC in the next
six weeks or so", she said.
Almost all OPEC countries, except perhaps the Arab bloc, are
"very uncomfortable," she said.
The comments are the first public sign of the deepening
unease about the oil crisis since Venezuela and Iran last month
pushed for the cartel to cut output in a bid to reverse the more
than 50-percent drop in prices since June last year.
In November, the 12-member group chose to hold production at
30 million barrels a day. The next official meeting is scheduled
for June.
Global benchmark Brent oil prices briefly rose by
more than $1 a barrel on the comments, reversing earlier losses,
but quickly sank again as dealers doubted whether there was any
scope for rapid action given core Gulf OPEC members led by Saudi
Arabia have given no sign they are ready to curb production.
Nigeria "obviously needs more money for its oil, but if the
Saudis, who control one third of OPEC production, do not go
along, what can it do?" said James L. Williams, energy economist
at WTRG Economics in London, Arkansas.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason, Jonathan Leff and Barani
Krishnan; Editing by James Dalgleish)