DUBAI Oct 24 Nigeria's oil production fell to around 2.1-2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, down from an average of 2.5 million bpd this year, the state-oil company said on Wednesday, following flooding and a major outage on a Shell facility.

"There are so many trunk lines that had to be shut down... so as we recover from the flood we will be able to come back on stream," Andrew Yakubu, Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) said at a conference.

"We hope to recover. It has been around 2.1-2.2 (million bpd)," he added. Industry experts say NNPC's production figures are often optimistic when compared with other data sources. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren; writing by Joe Brock; editing by James Jukwey)