DUBAI Oct 24 Nigeria's oil production fell to
around 2.1-2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, down
from an average of 2.5 million bpd this year, the state-oil
company said on Wednesday, following flooding and a major outage
on a Shell facility.
"There are so many trunk lines that had to be shut down...
so as we recover from the flood we will be able to come back on
stream," Andrew Yakubu, Managing Director of the Nigerian
National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) said at a conference.
"We hope to recover. It has been around 2.1-2.2 (million
bpd)," he added. Industry experts say NNPC's production figures
are often optimistic when compared with other data sources.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren; writing by Joe Brock; editing by
James Jukwey)