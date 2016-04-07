LAGOS, April 7 Nigeria will get $200 million in
badly-needed hard currency from oil majors to pay for fuel
imports and ease petrol shortages hitting the OPEC producer, the
head of state-run oil firm NNPC said.
Africa's top oil producer, which needs to import most of its
fuel needs, suffers from hard currency shortages due to a slump
in vital oil revenues. For weeks, motorists have been queuing at
petrol stations.
"For the first time in this country I have been able to
convince the upstream companies to provide some FX buffer over
the next one year for those who are bringing in products,"
Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said in a video to NNPC staff posted on
his Facebook website.
The agreement included Total, and Shell
which would work with local fuel importer Conoil and
ENI cooperating with Oando, he said.
"I had to box my way through the CBN (central bank) to get a
bit of (foreign exchange) allocation," he said, blaming the
fuel shortages also on a surge in pipeline attacks interrupting
crude flows to refineries.
Last month, Kachikwu, who is also state petroleum minister,
said Africa's top oil producer was in talks with Chevron
, Total and ENI to get help revamping its ailing
refineries.
Kachikwu also said in the video crude flows had been resumed
to the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries.
President Muhammadu Buhari fired the NNPC board and
appointed Kachikwu last year to overhaul the company, whose
opaque structures have allowed corruption and oil theft to
flourish.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Chris Reese)