LONDON May 12 Production of Nigeria's benchmark Qua Iboe BFO-QUA grade of crude oil has been reduced due to a pipeline problem, two traders said on Thursday.

Qua Iboe is Nigeria's largest grade of crude oil and was set to account for 317,000 barrels per day of exports in June.

Operator Exxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by Susan Thomas)