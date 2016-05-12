(Updates throughout with Exxon statement, comment and details)
LONDON/NEW YORK May 12 Damage to a pipeline has
reduced supplies of Nigeria's benchmark Qua Iboe BFO-QUA crude
oil, two traders said on Thursday, the latest setback for
Africa's top producer that has pushed output to its lowest in
more than two decades.
Operator Exxon Mobil Corp confirmed in an email that
a drilling rig, experiencing mechanical difficulties, damaged
the pipeline it jointly owns with the state-owned Nigerian
National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and caused a spill on
Sunday.
Exxon said Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN) continues to assess
the situation. It did not give any other details and it was not
clear how much output was lost.
The drilling rig is owned by Depthwize Nigeria Limited and
Drilling on behalf of Conoil Producing.
The news intensified concerns among traders and refiners
about falling supplies of Nigeria's largest grade of crude and
helped boost global Brent benchmark futures on Thursday
even as the market remains awash with supplies.
A series of recent outages in Nigeria have cut output by
more than 400,000 barrels per day, excluding the latest problem
with the pipeline, according to FG Energy.
The country was set to export 317,000 bpd of Qua Iboe in
June.
The news comes as Nigeria's production slumped to a 22-year
low after Royal Dutch Shell PLC declared a force
majeure on Bonny Light crude due to sabotage on a pipeline.
Last week, a group known as Niger Delta Avengers attacked a
Chevron facility in the Delta after also claiming a strike in
February against a Shell pipeline, which shut down the 250,000
bpd Forcados export terminal.
The U.S. East Coast, historically, has been among the
world's biggest buyer of Nigerian crude. Refiners there have
binged on the country's crude in recent months as economics have
shifted in favor of waterborne barrels rather than buying from
the U.S. Bakken shale heartland.
"The good news is the world is swimming in crude oil, so
there are options. This may make it economical to ship Eagle
Ford crude or maybe ship in some North Sea crude," Sarah
Emerson, a managing principal at ESAI Energy LLC, said.
