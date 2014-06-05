LONDON, June 5 Nigeria has expanded its list of long-term oil contracts to about $52 billion worth of crude, after awarding contracts to more local companies and adding two governments, according to list a seen by Reuters and corroborated by industry sources. Africa's top oil producer will award around 482 million barrels of its crude for one year starting from June 2014. The bulk of these companies will receive about 30,000 barrels per day (bpd) during this period. The list now comprises 43 companies, up from 28 on the initial April list, and closer to the 50 contracts given out the last time Nigeria's oil company NNPC issued them in 2012. Nigerian oil companies COMPANY NAME 1 A-Z Petroleum Products 2 Hyde Energy 3 DK Global Energy Resources 4 Aiteo Energy Resources 5 AMG Petroenergy 6 Avidor Oil and Gas 7 Azenith Energy Resource 8 Barbados Oil and Gas 9 Century Energy Services 10 Crudex International 11 Effective Energy 12 Eterna 13 Bono Energy 14 Taleveras 15 Mezcor 16 Sahara Energy Resources 17 Tridax Energy 18 Tempo Energy 19 Ontario Trading 20 Voyage Oil and Gas 21 Elektron Petroleum Energy and Mining 22 Ibeto Petrochemical Industries 23 Emo Oil and Petrochemical Company 24 Northwest Petroleum and Gas Company 25 Dans Global Engineering 26 Team Trade International 27 Sonar Tusk 28 Tevier Petroleum Refining Companies 1 Fujairah Refinery 2 PTT Public Company NNPC subsidiaries 1 Calson 2 Duke Oil Bilateral agreements 1 Indian Oil Corp 2 Sinopec Oil Corp 3 Malawi International traders 1 Addax Energy 2 Elan Oil 3 Mercuria Energy Trading 4 Springfield Ashburton 5 Delaney Petroleum 6 Sullum Voe 7 Sociedade Petrolifera Angolana S.A. (SOMOIL) 8 PetroVietnam Oil Corp (Reporting by Julia Payne, editing by William Hardy)