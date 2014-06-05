LONDON, June 5 Nigeria has expanded its list of
long-term oil contracts to about $52 billion worth of crude,
after awarding contracts to more local companies and adding two
governments, according to list a seen by Reuters and
corroborated by industry sources.
Africa's top oil producer will award around 482 million
barrels of its crude for one year starting from June 2014. The
bulk of these companies will receive about 30,000 barrels per
day (bpd) during this period.
The list now comprises 43 companies, up from 28 on the
initial April list, and closer to the 50 contracts given out the
last time Nigeria's oil company NNPC issued them in 2012.
Nigerian oil companies
COMPANY NAME
1 A-Z Petroleum Products
2 Hyde Energy
3 DK Global Energy Resources
4 Aiteo Energy Resources
5 AMG Petroenergy
6 Avidor Oil and Gas
7 Azenith Energy Resource
8 Barbados Oil and Gas
9 Century Energy Services
10 Crudex International
11 Effective Energy
12 Eterna
13 Bono Energy
14 Taleveras
15 Mezcor
16 Sahara Energy Resources
17 Tridax Energy
18 Tempo Energy
19 Ontario Trading
20 Voyage Oil and Gas
21 Elektron Petroleum Energy and Mining
22 Ibeto Petrochemical Industries
23 Emo Oil and Petrochemical Company
24 Northwest Petroleum and Gas Company
25 Dans Global Engineering
26 Team Trade International
27 Sonar Tusk
28 Tevier Petroleum
Refining Companies
1 Fujairah Refinery
2 PTT Public Company
NNPC subsidiaries
1 Calson
2 Duke Oil
Bilateral agreements
1 Indian Oil Corp
2 Sinopec Oil Corp
3 Malawi
International traders
1 Addax Energy
2 Elan Oil
3 Mercuria Energy Trading
4 Springfield Ashburton
5 Delaney Petroleum
6 Sullum Voe
7 Sociedade Petrolifera Angolana
S.A. (SOMOIL)
8 PetroVietnam Oil Corp
