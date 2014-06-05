* For a complete list click on
* State oil refiners from China, India added to new list
* Number of Nigerian companies rises to 28
* Many large traders miss out on direct allocations
By Julia Payne and Emma Farge
LONDON/DAKAR, June 5 Nigeria has added Chinese
and Indian state oil companies to an expanded list of those
awarded contracts to buy its crude, re-issued after what trade
sources said was intense lobbying by disappointed buyers.
It expanded its list of long-term oil contracts to about $52
billion worth of crude, up from $40 billion in April, also
awarding contracts to more local companies, according to list a
seen by Reuters and corroborated by industry sources.
Africa's top oil producer, Nigeria will award around 482
million barrels of its oil for one year starting from June 2014.
The bulk of these companies will receive about 30,000 barrels
per day (bpd) during this period.
The list now comprises 43 companies, up from 28 on the
initial April list, and closer to the 50 contracts given out the
last time Nigeria's oil company NNPC issued them in 2012.
In this new list, 28 winners are Nigerian firms, up from 21
in the last round and two new bilateral government deals with
Chinese state refiner Sinopec and India's state-owned refiner
Indian Oil Corporation were added.
It was not immediately clear why the list was revised nor
whether the new list, entitled "Recommended List of NNPC
2014-2015 Crude Oil Term Contracts", was final.
Trade sources said that the release of the initial list was
followed by lobbying after many habitual buyers were left off.
Several non-governmental organisations and even a 2012 study
commissioned by the Nigerian government have criticised the
decision to hand a large portion of its oil exports to what the
report called "briefcase traders".
However, the list indicates that Nigeria will not increase
the amount sold directly to refiners as most other OPEC members
do.
BREAKDOWN
The total contracted volume is expected to be around 1.32
million bpd, the expanded list showed, or about 70 percent of
Nigeria's total crude oil exports, which fluctuate between
1.8-1.9 million bpd.
As was the case with the first list and in a break with
tradition, no contracts were issued directly to global traders
Glencore, Vitol, Trafigura or Gunvor, with only
Switzerland's Mercuria awarded a deal.
Industry sources say that these firms will likely still
trade Nigerian oil, either through buying from Nigerian firms or
through partnerships.
Delaney Petroleum Corp, a Dubai-based company which
Trafigura says it sometimes cooperates with, was added to the
latest list.
The total number of deals with foreign governments is just
three, including Malawi, down from 10 last time. Deals with
neighbouring West African countries Senegal, Burkina Faso and
Ivory Coast were not renewed.
Of the eight newly added Nigerian companies, only three were
awarded contracts in the last round.
Subsidiaries of Emmanuel Ojei's holdings company Nuel Okei,
Emo Oil and Petrochemical Co and Team Trade Petroleum
Development Co, were two of the new winners.
(Additional reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William
Hardy)