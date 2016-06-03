SINGAPORE, June 3 The Niger Delta Avengers
militant group said on Thursday through social media that it had
blown up a third crude pipeline in Nigeria's Bayelsa state in
the Delta area.
"At about 3:30am our (@NDAvengers) strike team blew up the
Brass to Tebidaba Crude oil line in Bayelsa," the group said on
a Twitter feed it uses to claim attacks.
The pipeline is used to transport Brass River crude to an
export terminal.
The attack came hours after the group said they blew up the
Ogboinbiri-Tebidaba and Clough Creek-Tebidaba pipelines in
Bayelsa.
(Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Florence Tan; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)