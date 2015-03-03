By Julia Payne and Libby George
ABUJA/LONDON, March 3 Oil-rich Nigeria's main
cities are facing acute gasoline shortages as importers feel the
pinch of a plummeting local currency, tighter credit lines and
unpaid government subsidies, oil traders and local industry
sources said.
As queues of double-parked cars stretch outside filling
stations in the capital Abuja, empty tanks elsewhere are forcing
consumers onto the black market just weeks before presidential
elections on March 28 in Africa's biggest economy.
"I have spent 12 hours here," taxi driver Bartholomew Odey
Akpa told Reuters on Monday. "I work at the airport as a car
hire ... and there is no fuel for me to go."
Nigeria exports around two million barrels per day of crude
oil but is almost wholly reliant on imports for the 40 million
litres per day of gasoline it consumes.
The picture is an unwelcome one for President Goodluck
Jonathan, who faces former military leader Muhammadu Buhari in
what is expected to be the tightest election battle since the
end of military rule in 1999.
Nigeria's state oil company tried to reduce panic buying on
Friday by announcing additional supplies but to little avail.
Femi Olawore, the executive secretary of the Major Oil
Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), said they began
receiving the stop-gap gasoline on Tuesday morning.
FEELING THE PAIN
Gasoline is heavily subsidised by the government via the
Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), and
Jonathan's own efforts to scrap them in early 2012 caused riots.
Credit problems due to erratic subsidy payments, already a
burden for importers, have been magnified by the plunge in
global oil prices and the country's currency, leading to the
buying freeze.
"It's a mess for financing ... I don't think there is enough
product on the way to fill up the tanks," a trader said.
Nigeria's naira hit a record low of 206.60 to the dollar in
February, down 20 percent since its devaluation in November, and
the central bank scrapped biweekly currency auctions in February
to protect its haemorrhaging foreign reserves.
The move left importers with no choice but to pay higher
interbank rates, further complicating financing.
"Marketers who handle about 50 percent of the market are not
importing, as the banks are not opening letters of credit for
them," an industry source said.
A spokesman for the finance ministry said the minister met
with marketers last week and agreed to further subsidy payments.
MOMAN's Olawore said the situation should right itself soon
as an subsidy allotment was expected on Tuesday.
"We were told at a meeting on Friday with the central bank
and other banks that the letters of credit would be reopened now
that a payment was promised," Olawore said. Further subsidy
payments are expected to be made throughout March.
The finance ministry last paid importers around 345 billion
naira in December, he said, with about 265 billion naira left
including cover for foreign exchange charges and interest.
Even some of those with access to financing were running
down stocks, fearing that a missed payment for just one cargo
could push them into bankruptcy.
This has put the burden on crude-for-products contract
holders Sahara, Aiteo and state trader Duke Oil, operating
through another state agency, which usually only import half of
the country's fuel.
Fear of chaos in both subsidy payments and at import
terminals after the elections was also a reason why shipments
dried up close to the original poll date of Feb. 14. A similar
move is happening again.
"There is now a huge drive to get product there before the
election," one trader said. "It's all going through the PPMC."
