(Adds detail on Sovereign Debt Notes, state agency PPMC)
By Julia Payne and Libby George
ABUJA/LONDON, March 3 Oil-rich Nigeria's main
cities are facing acute gasoline shortages as importers feel the
pinch of a plummeting local currency, tighter credit lines and
unpaid government subsidies, oil traders and local industry
sources said.
As queues of double-parked cars stretch outside filling
stations in the capital Abuja, empty tanks elsewhere are forcing
consumers onto the black market just weeks before presidential
elections on March 28 in Africa's biggest economy.
"I have spent 12 hours here," taxi driver Bartholomew Odey
Akpa told Reuters on Monday. "I work at the airport as a car
hire ... and there is no fuel for me to go."
Nigeria exports around two million barrels per day of crude
but a neglected refining system means it is almost wholly
reliant on imports for the 40 million litres per day of gasoline
it consumes.
The picture is an unwelcome one for President Goodluck
Jonathan, who faces former military leader Muhammadu Buhari in
what is expected to be the tightest election battle since the
end of military rule in 1999.
Nigeria's state oil company tried to reduce panic buying on
Friday by announcing additional supplies but to little avail.
Obafemi Olawore, the executive secretary of the Major Oil
Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), said they began
receiving the stop-gap gasoline on Tuesday morning.
FEELING THE PAIN
Gasoline is heavily subsidised by the government via the
Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), and
Jonathan's own efforts to scrap them in early 2012 caused riots.
Credit problems due to erratic subsidy payments have been
magnified by the plunge in global oil prices and the country's
currency, leading to the buying freeze.
"It's a mess for financing ... I don't think there is enough
product on the way to fill up the tanks," a trader said.
Nigeria's naira hit a record low of 206.60 to the dollar in
February, down 20 percent since its devaluation in November, and
the central bank scrapped biweekly currency auctions in February
to protect its haemorrhaging foreign reserves.
The move left importers with no choice but to pay higher
interbank rates, further complicating financing.
"Marketers who handle about 50 percent of the market are not
importing, as the banks are not opening letters of credit for
them," an industry source said.
Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Tuesday 320.8
billion naira had been paid to marketers in December last year
from the country's rainy day fund, the Excess Crude Account.
"Last week we met the marketers and negotiated the terms of
payment of the 185 billion naira," she told a press conference.
She said the government will begin issuing Sovereign Debt
Notes (SDN) to marketers on Wednesday to repay the remaining
capital. SDNs, which serve as guarantees for marketers' imports,
are expected to be treated like cash.
MOMAN's Olawore said a more immediate payment covering part
of foreign exchange and interest costs was expected on Tuesday.
"We were told ... the letters of credit would be reopened
now that a payment was promised," Olawore said. Further subsidy
payments are expected throughout March.
Even some of those with access to financing were running
down stocks, fearing that a missed payment for just one cargo
could push them into bankruptcy.
This has put the burden on crude-for-products contract
holders Sahara, Aiteo and state trader Duke Oil, operating
through state agency Pipelines and Product Marketing Co (PPMC),
which usually only import half of the country's fuel.
Fear of chaos in both subsidy payments and at import
terminals after the elections also caused shipments to dry up
close to the original poll date of Feb. 14. A similar move is
happening again.
"There is now a huge drive to get product there before the
election," one trader said. "It's all going through the PPMC."
($1 = 197.80 naira)
(Additional reporting by Abraham Terngu in Abuja, editing by
David Evans)