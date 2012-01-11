ABUJA Jan 11 Nigeria's biggest oil
workers' union said it was putting oil platforms on red alert in
preperation for shutting down output from Africa's largest
producer, as part of a nationwide protest against the axing of a
popular petrol subsidy.
Nigeria exports over 2 million barrels of crude oil per day
and is a key supplier to the U.S. and Europe. Concerns about
supply from Africa's most populous nation can move global oil
prices .
"Now that the Federal Government has decided to be callous
minded, we hereby direct all production platforms to be on red
alert in preparation for total production shutdown," a statement
from oil union PENGASSAN said.
