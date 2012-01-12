LAGOS, Nigeria Jan 12 Nigeria's main oil union said on Thursday it would aim to shut down the country's oil and gas production from Sunday, as part of a national strike over a more than doubling of petrol prices.

"We are herby notifying the Federal Government of Nigeria ... that PENGASSAN shall be forced to go ahead and apply the bitter option of ordering the systematic shutting down of oil and gas production with effect from ... 0000 hours of Sunday Jan 15," the union PENGASSAN, said in a statement. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Andrew Heavens)