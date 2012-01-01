By Akintunde Akinleye
| OROBIRI, Nigeria
OROBIRI, Nigeria Jan 1 Nigerian villagers say
oil washing up on the coast comes from a Royal Dutch Shell
loading accident last month that caused the biggest
spill in Africa's top producer in more than 13 years.
Shell denies that any of the oil is from its 200,000 barrel
per day (bpd) Bonga facility, 120 km offshore and accounting for
10 percent of monthly oil flows, which was shut down by the
spill on Dec. 20.
Shell says five ships were used to disperse and contain the
spill and that this kept any oil from washing
ashore.
But local villagers, as well as environmental and rights
groups, dispute this account, saying the oil is still at large,
coating parts of the coast, killing fish and sparking protests.
On Saturday, a Reuters team visited two of 13 villages whose
residents say they were affected by the spill in the steamy
swamps of the Niger Delta. In both, there were stretches of
beach coated in a film of black sludge with a rainbow tint.
In one, two children skipped along the beach, dodging the
puddles of sticky ooze.
Villagers in Orobiri, Delta state, spent much of the day
scooping crude from the water in plastic buckets and jerrycans.
"When this spill occurred, we called on Shell to come and do
a clean up, ... but since then, they have not turned up, so we
the communities now did a clean-up instead," said Jacob Ajuju,
the paramount chief of Orobiri village, surrounded by rows of
assorted buckets and containers full of crude.
As he spoke, dozens of women villagers marched in protest at
the spill, their heads adorned with leafy branches to symbolise
unhappiness. Others continued to tip the oil from jerrycans into
large plastic drums.
"On Christmas day, all the women you see here, were just at
the seaside parking this oil into the jerrycans," said Dennis
Igolobuabe, Orobiri community youth president.
"NOT OUR OIL"
Shell says no oil from the spill washed up on the coast.
"We believe the oil on the beach is not from Bonga. We made
significant progress every day to disperse the oil that leaked
from Bonga," Shell Nigeria spokesman Precious Okolobo told
Reuters in an emailed statement.
"We are confident that any oil of that age, colour and
consistency that hits the beach is not ours. We are taking
samples ... which will be reviewed to provide evidence that this
is not Bonga oil on the beach," he added.
Okolobo suggested the oil may have been from "a third party
spill which appeared to be from a vessel, in the middle of an
area that we had previously cleaned up".
Spills by all oil companies operating in the region are
common, and it is sometimes hard to tell whose is whose.
On another beach near Agga village, a man on a motorbike
paused to look at scores of silvery fish washed up dead.
"Before this spill came, we were already been informed by
Shell in Warri (the main town in the region) during a meeting
that this is what is coming ... It's a calamity," said Joseph
Gbuebo, community secretary for Agga.
"On the 25th of this month, we saw some helicopters flying,
dropping some chemicals along the shore, but this has been
injurious to our health," he added.
Shell's pipelines in Nigeria's onshore Niger delta have
spilled several times. The company usually blames such leaks on
sabotage attacks and rampant oil theft.
BP's Macondo well in the Gulf of Mexico ruptured in
April last year, spewing nearly 5 million barrels of oil into
the sea in what was the worst U.S. marine oil spill. The
disaster brought intense negative publicity for BP.
But in Nigera, spills are so commonplace they often go
unnoticed by the outside world.
Bonga had been due to load around 161,000 bpd on five
tankers in January, according to oil loading programmes, and its
closure has boosted prices for other Nigerian crude grades.
A U.N. report in August criticised Shell and the Nigerian
government for contributing to 50 years of pollution in a Niger
Delta region that it said needs the world's largest oil
clean-up, costing an initial $1 billion and taking up to 30
years.