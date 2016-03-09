LAGOS, March 9 Nigerian oil workers are staging
a nationwide strike that has led to a walkout of staff from the
state oil company, the head of the Petroleum and Natural Gas
Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) said on
Wednesday.
Lumumba Okugbawa said the action was being taken in response
to a restructuring of the Nigerian National Petroleum
Corporation (NNPC), announced by the minister of state for
petroleum, that will see it divided into five divisions.
An NNPC spokesman could not immediately be reached to
confirm the industrial action but a Reuters reporter said gates
to the company's head office in the capital, Abuja, were closed
as were seven NNPC fuel stations in the city.
