LAGOS, March 9 Nigeria's minister of state for
petroleum said on Wednesday he was concerned by a strike by
staff at the state oil company over a restructuring that will
see it split into five divisions, and would meet trade unions to
resolve the dispute.
"We are going to have a meeting with them right now. I don't
want the industry shut down - I am going now to resolve the
issues very soon," Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu told Reuters, adding
that planned changes were merely a "reorganisation".
