(Adds gas production, trading source, details)
By Felix Onuah and Camillus Eboh
ABUJA, March 9 Nigeria's petroleum minister said
on Wednesday he would hold talks with trade unions to resolve a
strike over restructuring at the state oil firm NNPC in Africa's
biggest crude producer.
The protest did not affect the West African nation's oil and
gas output, Sale Abdullahi, chairman of the PENGASSAN union at
the NNPC section said, adding that workers had halted work at
the Port Harcourt and Kaduna refineries, but oil insiders say
both are not in production.
"It is not as if we want to ground the economy. No. That's
not our intention," Abdullahi told Reuters when asked whether
the union planned to shut down crude production.
President Muhammadu Buhari has prioritised reforming
Nigeria's oil sector, long mired in corruption, as a sharp fall
in crude prices has prompted the worst crisis in years in the
continent's biggest economy.
On Tuesday, the minister, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, who also
heads the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), said
Buhari had approved a restructuring of NNPC into upstream,
downstream, gas power marketing, refinery groups, and ventures
divisions.
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of
Nigeria (PENGASSAN) said 7,000 of its members, including
refinery workers, petroleum tanker drivers and maintenance staff
went on strike at midnight on Wednesday.
"The main reason for this is that we are in the dark. These
changes have created real apprehension among our members," said
the union's acting general secretary, Lumumba Okugbawa, adding
that no decision had been taken on the strike's duration.
Kachikwu said he was "concerned" by the industrial action,
which PENGASSAN said also included members of another union, and
sought to clarify the changes.
"We did not unbundle NNPC, what we simply did was a
reorganisation. NNPC has not been unbundled in the sense of
breaking up NNPC into different institutions," he told Reuters,
adding that the moves were a bid to provide proper stewardship.
"We are going to have a meeting with them right now. I don't
want the industry shut down - I am going now to resolve the
issues very soon," said the minister.
Workers closed the gates to the company's head office in
Abuja as were seven NNPC fuel stations in the capital. There
were also protests outside the Kaduna refinery, witnesses said.
NNPC mega stations in oil-producing Rivers and Bayelsa
states are active but some independent marketers have shut down.
Trading sources said oil export loadings were going
normally.
