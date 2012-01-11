PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria Jan 11 Nigeria's
biggest oil trade union said it would decide on Wednesday
whether to shut down output from Africa's largest oil producer
as part of an ongoing protest against the government's removal
of popular motor fuel import subsidies.
Nigeria exports over 2 million barrels of crude oil per day
and is a key supplier to the U.S. and Europe. Concerns about
supply from Africa's most populous nation can move global oil
prices .
"We are not on the streets today because by the evening of
today the national leadership of the oil workers will announce
its decision on when to shut down production as well as export
terminals," said Chika Onuegbu, national industrial relations
officer of oil union PENGASSAN.
"That will mark the beginning of the next phase of the
protest against the removal of fuel subsidy and it will be very
disastrous for the country. The only option is for the
government to revert to 65 naira per litre and create room for
discussion."
(Reporting by Austin Ekeinde; Writing by Joe Brock)