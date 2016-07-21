(Adds Niger Delta Avengers, NNPC statements)
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA, July 21 The Nigerian government is
talking to militants in the Niger Delta to end a wave of attacks
on oil and gas facilities which have cut oil production by
700,000 barrels a day, top officials said on Thursday.
But the Niger Delta Avengers, a militant group that has
claimed responsibility for a series of attacks, said it was not
aware of any talks, saying there would be no dialogue without
involving the international community
The government was using oil companies and security agencies
to talk to the militants "to find a lasting solution to
insecurity in the region", President Muhammadu Buhari said in a
statement.
Buhari also said his government was reviewing an amnesty
programme for former militants, which offers cash and job
training, after initially slashing the scheme's budget by
two-thirds and angering militants.
"We understand their feelings," Buhari said. "We are
studying the instruments (of the amnesty). We have to secure the
environment, otherwise investment will not come."
In June, government officials said a one-month ceasefire had
been agreed with the Niger Delta Avengers but the group
reiterated on Thursday no talks were going on.
"We are not aware of any peace talk," the group said in a
statement on its website. "President Buhari... is not sincere to
the Nigeria people and their foreign allies."
Militants say they want a greater share of Nigeria's oil
wealth to go to the impoverished Delta region. Crude sales make
up about 70 percent of national income and the vast majority of
that oil comes from the southern swampland.
Nigeria, an OPEC member, was Africa's top oil producer until
the recent spate of attacks pushed it behind Angola.
Pipeline vandalism has reduced oil production by 700,000
barrels a day, Maikanti Baru, the new managing director of
state oil firm NNPC, said in a statement.
"The 2016 national budget plan was based on 2.2 million
barrels per day of crude oil production," Baru said. "However,
the budget plan is now grossly impacted due to renewed
militancy: with about 700,000 bpd of oil production curtailed
due to pipeline vandalism."
"Domestic natural gas supply to power is equally impacted
with (an) estimated drop of about 50 percent from 1,400 million
standard cubic feet of gas per day," he said.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; additionalk reporting by Parikshit
Mishra; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Angus MacSwan)