* Bunkering on the rise in Nigeria's oil delta
* Decades of oil production has failed to bring jobs
By Akintunde Akinleye
RIVER NUN, Nigeria, Jan 15 The wooden fishing
boat navigating Nigeria's mangrove swamps is powered by a
generator balanced above its volatile cargo.
Shimmering crude oil fills its hull, almost
indistinguishable from the polluted water in the creek.
Here and there on the banks, people coated in oil wade
through greasy mud in patches of landscape blackened and
stripped of the thick vegetation that makes Nigeria's
oil-producing delta so hard to police.
Plumes of grey or yellow smoke fill the air as men who will
give only their first names go to work in an illegal industry
that the government says lifts a fifth of the Nigeria's output
of two million barrels a day.
Oil 'bunkering' -- hacking into pipelines to steal crude
then refining it or selling it abroad -- has become a major cost
to Nigeria's treasury, which depends on oil for 80 percent of
its earnings.
Major General Johnson Ochoga, who leads a military campaign
against bunkering that was stepped up last year under orders
from President Goodluck Jonathan, told Reuters nearly 2,000
suspects had been arrested and 4,000 refineries, 30,000 drums of
products and hundreds of bunkering boats destroyed in 2012.
Yet the complicity of security officials and politicians who
profit from the practice, and the lack of alternatives for those
who undertake it, cast doubt on the likelihood of success.
Forty-year-old Goodluck, who shares his name and tribe with
the president, says he would much rather have got a respectable
job, except that, despite the billions of petrodollars coursing
through the region's creeks over decades, there aren't any.
"This refinery is the only thing I know that can ensure my
survival, at least for now," he told Reuters, sitting under a
small makeshift iron roof shelter from the boiling sun, his
hands sticky with crude.
"Doing this you can make up to $60 in a day," he said,
gesturing with a nod towards oil drums full of homemade diesel
shaded by smoked-blackened palm trees.
Most of the stolen crude is shipped offshore, with the
remaining 10 percent refined locally. There is plenty of demand
for the diesel, kerosene and gasoline Goodluck makes by boiling
up stolen crude in a steel drum over a wood fire.
Nigeria's legal refineries have been left largely defunct by
decades of mismanagement and corruption, with the result that
fuel stations in the world's 12th largest oil producing country
often run out of supplies.
"PUSHED TO THE WALL"
Goodluck gets up at dawn in the traffic-choked city of
Yenagoa, in Bayelsa state, a humid labyrinth of creeks, swaps
and mangrove forests that is home to 2 million people, mostly
subsistance fishermen.
Little of this fragile wetland environment has been
untainted by oil. Blackened mangroves that died slurping spilled
crude from polluted waters blight the landscape. Local women dry
out cassava on hot orange gas flares.
After breakfast Goodluck makes for the jetty where his boat
is tied. On his way to his secret refinery, he also uses the
boat to run a part-time paid ferry service.
The plumes of dark smoke rising from sites dotted along the
riverbank for miles around show he is not alone in depending on
illegal refining, an activity in which he sees no wrong.
"Though it is illegal, the oil belongs to all of us. This is
our own share," he said, echoing the justification given by many
locals who feel they have been left out of the oil riches
flowing from underneath them.
Thieves often tap unguarded pipelines in broad daylight,
hacking into them and connecting a hose to pump the oil onto a
barge. They then sell it either to international criminal
networks or to local refiners like Goodluck.
An amnesty for some 26,000 militants in the Niger Delta in
2009 ended an overt campaign of violence and sabotage against
the oil industry that at one stage shut down nearly half of its
production. But attacks on pipelines for theft have increased.
The environmental devastation wrought is huge, as damaged
pipelines spew oil for days afterwards. The waters of bunkering
sites visited by Reuters were coated in a thick film of crude.
Decades of oil production have poisoned the waters of the
delta, driving fishermen deeper into poverty and leaving some
with few options for making a living.
"We know the crude oil theft is bad but we have been pushed
to the wall to do it ... if not for the oil bunkering, we would
have no shelter in this community," said Sudouwei Eris, 51,
adding that the government had not even provided a school to his
village of Baberagbeme.
While many senior militants have received lavish payouts to
end rebellions aimed at securing a fairer sharing of the delta's
oil wealth, many youths face long term unemployment and poverty.
Chisco, 35, stands ankle deep in a polluted swamp, boiling
up crude over a fire. He employs three people.
"I was jobless, but I have a younger brother who read
geology at university and he taught me the process," he told
Reuters, adding that it was hazardous work -- "you can easily
burn the whole refinery to the ground".
Godswill, who also declined to give his surname, teamed up
with two of his friends to start a refinery site two years ago.
His main job is maintaining a depot where crude oil is stored in
a large hole that he dug in the ground.
Whenever police or military discover the site, he says, he
simply pays them off.
"Sometimes we have to run away and they burn down the site,"
he said. "Then we just make a new one."