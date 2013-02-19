ABUJA Feb 19 Nigeria has asked Britain for help
to tackle a multi-million dollar oil theft business which is run
by international crime syndicates, the country's oil minister
said on Tuesday.
Oil 'bunkering' -- hacking into pipelines to steal crude
then refining it or selling it abroad -- is costing Nigeria a
fifth of its two million barrels per day output, government and
international oil companies say.
"The products from bunkering are not sold in (West Africa),
neither are the financial outputs ... laundered in West African
banks, they are ending up in far flung international fiscal
institutions," Diezani Alison-Madueke told an industry
conference in Abuja.
"Mr president has begun to reach out with his colleagues
around the world. A discussion was held with the prime minister
of Great Britain on Monday a week ago and they are all coming on
board to help sort out this particular menace."
Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell, the
biggest foreign producer in Nigeria, has been lobbying the
British government to help Nigeria to end bunkering, industry
sources say.
Yet the complicity of security officials and politicians who
profit from the practice may limit the impact international
governments can have on ending the illegal industry.