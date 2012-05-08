* Five Nigerians and 22 Ghanaians arrested
* Bunkering siphons millions of barrels of Nigerian crude
PORT HARCOURT May 8 Nigerian troops have
arrested 22 Ghanaians and five Nigerians whom they caught
stealing from an oil pipeline in the Niger Delta, impounding two
boats, one of which was carrying 25,000 metric tonnes of
suspected crude oil, the army said on Monday.
Nigeria is the world's eighth biggest exporter of crude oil
but thieves take a sizeable proportion of its output by drilling
into pipelines in operations called 'bunkering'.
Oil majors say bunkering is a major headache in the oil rich
Niger Delta, a labyrinth of creeks and swamps that has for
decades been plagued by militant activity and poor environmental
management, leading to devastating oil spills.
"Our troops arrested the suspects on Sunday while they were
doing illegal bunkering around Awoba flow station in ... Rivers
state. They vandalised the pipeline and stole the crude," said
Brigadier General Tukur Buratai, the state's top commander.
"We arrested 22 Ghanaians, five Nigerians and two of their
vessels. One of the vessels was loaded with 25,000 metric tonnes
of substance suspected to be crude oil."
An amnesty in 2009 sharply reduced militancy in the onshore
swamps and waterways of the Niger Delta but criminal gangs
tapping oil pipelines is still a major problem.
Royal Dutch Shell estimates that bunkering siphons
150,000 barrels of oil per day from Nigeria's production, and
has become a major deterrent to exploring for new fields.
The company said on Friday it had declared force majeure on
Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil liftings due to oil theft and
that 60,000 bpd of oil had been shut down.