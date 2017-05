LAGOS Nigerian militant group Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) said on Wednesday it was behind an attack on Shell's (RDSa.L) Forcados crude pipeline a day earlier.

"Yes, NDA blew up the Forcados export pipeline," a spokesman for the group said by email when asked whether a statement announcing the attack late posted on a previously unknown Twitter account was accurate.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)