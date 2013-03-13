ABUJA, March 13 Nigeria's legislative committee
on its oil bill officially opened on Wednesday, bringing
Africa's top energy producer a step closer to ending uncertainty
holding up billions of dollars of investment by foreign oil
majors.
Lawmakers on the panel must thrash out proposed amendments
to the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), a leviathan piece of
legislation aiming to reform everything from fiscal terms to the
state oil firm.
It has been years in the making and previous versions failed
to pass through parliament. When the committee has finished, the
bill goes back to parliament for more discussion before a vote.
Speaker of the lower house Aminu Tambuwal urged the
committee to ensure the bill "addresses comprehensively the
hiccups that have encumbered Nigeria's oil sector and
constrained optimal operations and returns," during a speech to
inaugurate the committee.
He listed these as "environmental degradation, general
operational inefficiency, outright fraud, as well as insecurity
of investment and infrastructure."
Some clauses are controversial and will be fiercely debated.
Most members of the national assembly are unhappy about
sweeping new powers granted to Oil Minister Alison Diezani
Alison-Madueke, including powers to grant leases on oil blocks
unconditionally.
Northern lawmakers are also disputing proposals for a 10
percent wealth fund for southeastern communities living around
oil fields, arguing that governors of oil producing states
already get an extra 13 percent of the national cake.
Oil companies are concerned about what they say are too high
taxes and royalties on offshore production. Shell said
last month it would invest $30 billion in offshore projects if
clarity over contract terms came out of the PIB.