ABUJA Oct 23 Nigeria will hold an oil
exploration bidding round before the end of the year, while
licence renewal talks with Shell and Chevron
over existing onshore fields are in their final stages, the oil
minister told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We expect within the next couple of months a marginal bid
round will be announced. We hope a major bid round will follow
before the end of the year," Diezani Alison-Madueke said.
"Shell and Chevron (onshore licence renewals) are ... in the
final stages now, those will definitely be out before the end of
the year," she added.
Exxon Mobil signed 20-year oil licence renewals on
Nigerian onshore assets producing around 550,000 barrels per day
in February but other oil majors are still negotiating terms
with the government.
