By Tife Owolabi
IWUOKPOM, Nigeria, Aug 31 An oil spill near an
ExxonMobil oilfield off the southeast coast of Nigeria
has spread along the shore for about 15 miles, and locals said
it was killing fish they depend on to live.
Mobil Producing Nigeria, a joint venture between ExxonMobil
and the state oil firm, said this month it was helping clean up
an oil spill near its Ibeno field in Akwa Ibom state, though it
did not know the source of the oil.
This Reuters reporter saw that water along the coast was
covered with a rainbow-tinted film of oil for miles.
Exxon officials in Nigeria and in Houston could not
immediately be reached to provide comment.
Oil spills are common in Nigeria, where enforcement of
environmental regulations is lax and armed gangs frequently
damage pipelines to steal crude.
In the Iwuokpom-Ibeno fishing community, village elder Iyang
Ekong held up one of a load of crabs that a fisherman had caught
that morning, only to find they were soaked in toxic oil.
"When I got I home, I realised we can't even eat them
because they smell so badly of chemicals. So we're just going to
leave them by the waterfront," he said.
Decades of oil production in Nigeria's swampy Niger Delta,
where Africa's second-longest river empties into the Atlantic,
have turned parts of it into a wasteland of oily water and dead
mangroves. Thousands of barrels are spilled every year.
The companies say oil theft by criminal gangs is responsible
for most of it.
"Our fishermen noticed the oil on an outing, but the sea has
started depositing crude oil along the coast, and it has filled
the water," said Samuel Ayode, chairman of the fishermen's
association of Akwa Ibom, as he repaired his fishing net on the
beach. He added that it started around Aug. 10.
"No one's done any fishing since. The fish have migrated
away from the pollution."
A landmark U.N. report in August last year slammed the
government and multinational oil companies, particularly Shell
, for 50 years of oil pollution that has devastated the
Ogoniland region. One community is suing for compensation in a
London court.
The government and oil majors have pledged to clean up the
region and other parts of the delta, but locals say they have
seen no evidence of action yet.
Market trader Grace Eno said fish were scarce since the
spill and that fishermen were selling at much higher prices.
Shrimps have doubled in price, she said, "so how can I make a
profit?"