JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 A South African court found
suspected Niger Delta militant leader Henry Okah guilty of
terrorism on Monday for masterminding two car bombs that killed
at least 10 people in the Nigerian capital at an independence
day ceremony in 2010.
Judge Neels Claassen said Okah, who was accused of leading
the militant MEND group in Nigeria's oil-producing Niger Delta,
was found guilty on 13 counts ranging from conspiracy to commit
terrorism to detonating explosives.
"The evidence that was given by his accomplices was not
contradicted," Claassen told the court in Johannesburg.
MEND, or the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger
Delta, carried out numerous attacks on oilfields and pipelines
across the swampy region, which is home to Africa's biggest oil
and gas industry, until a government amnesty in 2009.
At its peak, the insecurity was costing the OPEC member
nation and Africa's biggest oil producer $1 billion a month in
lost revenues, according to the central bank.
Security experts believe Okah - who accepted the 2009
amnesty after gun-running and treason charges against him were
dropped - was at one time the brains behind MEND although he has
denied ever being its leader.
Claassen said Okah, who moved to South Africa after the
amnesty and was arrested there, would be sentenced on Jan 30.
The 2010 blasts hit the official celebrations laid on in
Abuja for Nigeria's 50th anniversary of independence.
A MEND statement signed Jomo Gbomo, the pseudonym used by
the group to claim previous attacks, was sent to news agencies
shortly before the explosions, telling people to evacuate the
area.
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing
by Pascal Fletcher)