JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 A South African court found a suspected former Niger Delta rebel leader guilty on Monday of masterminding two deadly car bombings in Nigeria in 2010.

Henry Okah, who denies he ever led the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, moved to South Africa after Nigeria issued an amnesty for MEND members in 2009, lifting charges of gun-running and treason against him.

The South African court convicted him on 13 counts, including conspiracy to commit terrorism and detonating explosives, in the 2010 bombings that killed at least 10 people during independence day celebrations in Abuja - a verdict welcomed by Nigeria.

"This conviction is a warning that there is no hiding place for terrorists," Marilyn Ogar, spokeswoman of Nigeria's secret service, said by telephone. "Wherever you are, the law will catch up, as it has with Henry Okah."

MEND's attacks on oilfields and pipelines across the swampy region that is home to Africa's biggest oil and gas industry cost Nigeria $1 billion a month in lost revenues at its peak, according to the central bank.

The South African court, which tried Okah under counter-terrorism laws that cover crimes committed outside the country, is due to sentence him on Jan. 30.

Some Niger Delta residents said they thought Okah was a scapegoat and questioned why he had been convicted while many other bombers in Nigeria - including members of Islamist sect Boko Haram who have killed hundreds - walk free.

"This is a conspiracy ... there have been so many other bombings, yet nothing has been done to prosecute anyone - like the bombings of churches in the north," said Nengi James, 29, a youth leader in Yenagoa.

"We think Henry is not guilty and God will judge. Some Nigerian officials just wanted him jailed." (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Pascal Fletcher and Robin Pomeroy)