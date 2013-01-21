* Car bombs in Nigerian capital killed at least 10
* Nigerian government applauds verdict
(Adds Nigerian reactions)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 A South African court found
a suspected former Niger Delta rebel leader guilty on Monday of
masterminding two deadly car bombings in Nigeria in 2010.
Henry Okah, who denies he ever led the Movement for the
Emancipation of the Niger Delta, moved to South Africa after
Nigeria issued an amnesty for MEND members in 2009, lifting
charges of gun-running and treason against him.
The South African court convicted him on 13 counts,
including conspiracy to commit terrorism and detonating
explosives, in the 2010 bombings that killed at least 10 people
during independence day celebrations in Abuja - a verdict
welcomed by Nigeria.
"This conviction is a warning that there is no hiding place
for terrorists," Marilyn Ogar, spokeswoman of Nigeria's secret
service, said by telephone. "Wherever you are, the law will
catch up, as it has with Henry Okah."
MEND's attacks on oilfields and pipelines across the swampy
region that is home to Africa's biggest oil and gas industry
cost Nigeria $1 billion a month in lost revenues at its peak,
according to the central bank.
The South African court, which tried Okah under
counter-terrorism laws that cover crimes committed outside the
country, is due to sentence him on Jan. 30.
Some Niger Delta residents said they thought Okah was a
scapegoat and questioned why he had been convicted while many
other bombers in Nigeria - including members of Islamist sect
Boko Haram who have killed hundreds - walk free.
"This is a conspiracy ... there have been so many other
bombings, yet nothing has been done to prosecute anyone - like
the bombings of churches in the north," said Nengi James, 29, a
youth leader in Yenagoa.
"We think Henry is not guilty and God will judge. Some
Nigerian officials just wanted him jailed."
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing
by Pascal Fletcher and Robin Pomeroy)