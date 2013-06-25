(Changes headline, adds details)
By Chijioke Ohuocha
ABUJA, June 25 Cocoa-producing Osun State plans
to issue Nigeria's first sukuk bond, starting with 10 billion
naira ($62 million), before the end of July, a banking source
close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.
The planned 7-year paper would be the first sukuk bond to be
issued in Africa's second-biggest economy and is part of a 60
billion naira debt raising programme by Osun State, which
started last year, the banking source told Reuters.
The funds will be used to finance the construction of
education projects, the source said.
Nigeria is home to the largest Muslim population in
sub-Saharan Africa, with around half of its 160 million people
members of the Islamic faith. It is also home to one of Africa's
fastest growing consumer and corporate banking sectors.
The Osun bond will be issued through a book-building process
which will earn a return for sukuk holders via a semi-annually
paid rent structure called the Ijara, the source said, targeting
local pension funds and international investors on the bond.
Local credit rating agency Agusto & Co has assigned an A
rating to the note which will be listed on the Nigerian Stock
Exchange, said the banking source, adding that Osun was waiting
for Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approval to start
marketing the bond.
In March, Nigeria's SEC approved new rules allowing firms to
issue Islamic bonds, a move aimed at attracting Middle Eastern
investors.
The south western state of Osun, which is home to around 2.3
million people, issued a 30 billion naira bond last December
priced at 14.75 percent, maturing in 2019.
($1 = 161.3750 naira)
