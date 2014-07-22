* Paypal now in 11 countries in Africa
* Challenges remain for Nigerian e-commerce growth
By Chijioke Ohuocha
LAGOS, July 22 PayPal has signed up "tens of
thousand" of Nigerians in its first week of operating in
Africa's biggest economy, with consumers already purchasing
items from Britain, China and the United States via its online
platform, a company official said.
E-commerce remains in its infancy in most of Africa but is
growing exponentially with the advent of online retailers such
as Jumia, partly owned by South African phone operator MTN,
and a growing middle class with money to spend.
Citizens of Africa's most populous nation could not buy
goods directly from foreign merchants before the launch by
PayPal, the payments unit of online auctioneer eBay Inc
.
"We have seen great uptake by Nigerians ... in terms of
coverage," Malvina Goldfeld, PayPal's head of business
development for sub-Saharan Africa, said in Lagos on Tuesday.
PayPal entered Nigeria and 10 other nations last month,
providing online payment alternatives for consumers via mobile
phones or PCs in markets often blighted by financial fraud. The
new markets bring the number of countries PayPal serves to 203.
Goldfeld said that Paypal secured a few deals with
electronics suppliers in China and Dubai ahead of its launch and
that it had partnered with Nigerian lender First Bank,
which has more than 10.5 million customers.
ELECTRONICS AND FASHION
PayPal launched its platform in South Africa four years ago,
Kenya last year and now Nigeria, Goldfeld said, giving the
company access to shoppers across 40 sub-saharan African
countries.
Goldfeld said the biggest interest has been in products from
the United States, Britain and China, adding: "People are buying
everything ... (but) there's definitely a concentration in
electronics and fashion."
Online retailer Jumia told Reuters in April it had 100,000
Nigerian customer accounts and sales were increasing by 15
percent a month.
However, worries over internet security and online fraud
have held back e-commerce growth in Nigeria, where 63 million
people have active internet data subscriptions but only 1
percent of them make online transactions, First Bank said,
noting that online purchases are expected to reach $1 billion
this year.
Though challenges remain - including abysmal infrastructure,
port delays, other supply chain woes and the task of persuading
shoppers to trust websites with their bank details - Goldfeld
says PayPal's reach will help to speed improvements.
"A lot of the merchants that we work with ... already ship
to Nigeria. I think that the growth of e-commerce will push the
logistics customers to up their game," she said.
(Editing by Tim Cocks and David Goodman)