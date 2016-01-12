LAGOS Jan 12 Nigeria's state-backed AMCON "bad
bank" said on Tuesday it plans to sell its majority stake in
Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Limited, a local joint venture
with the major French automaker, and is seeking bids from
investors.
Peugeot Citroen is the technical partner to the
Nigerian assembly plant, which has capacity to assemble 240 cars
a day, PAN said on its website.
In a statement, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria
(AMCON) said it owned 79.3 percent of PAN Nigeria Limited,
having acquired the stake four years ago after purchasing the
company's debt and taking some as equity.
PAN Nigeria Limited was set up in 1972 as a joint venture
between the Nigerian government and France's Peugeot, with an
annual production of 90,000 cars by the 1980s.
But operations nosedived and the company accumulated bad
loans shortly after the government sold its stake via a
privatisation to local core investors in 2006.
AMCON said PAN Nigeria had assets totalling 24.96 billion
naira ($125.43 million) as of December 2014 and equity of 11.98
billion naira, and was seeking investors with experience in
automobile manufacturing to buy the stake on offer.
Bids will close on Jan. 26 at 1600 GMT, it said.
President Muhammadu Buhari is keen to promote a "Made in
Nigeria" industrial policy. In November, he met Peugeot's
executive vice president for Africa and the Middle-East,
Jean-Christophe Quemard, to discuss the revival of local
production.
The government under a National Automotive Industry
Development Plan has ordered local car distributors to come up
with plans for new assembly plants, along with threats of
imposing prohibitive import duties.
U.S. carmaker Ford Motor Co's partnership with a local car
dealer has built its first model in Nigeria at a new assembly
plant in November and said it will produce an initial 10
vehicles a day for the domestic market.
The auto market in Africa's biggest economy has huge
potential but only a small number of new vehicles are sold
annually because the sector is dominated by imported used
vehicles, and the absence of an industrial policy that would
encourage suppliers to set up in Nigeria has stunted growth.
AMCON was set up to absorb bad loans from banks after a $4
billion bailout in 2009 rescued nine lenders from collapse.
AMCON then bought bad loans at a discount in exchange for
government-backed bonds and has since been selling off
collaterals against those loans to pay bondholders.
