LAGOS, July 14 A gas pipeline operated by
Nigeria's state energy company in southwestern Ogun state has
been attacked by men disguised as maintenance staff, local
police said on Thursday.
Attacks by militants on oil and gas facilities in the Niger
Delta region - in the south and southeast - over the last few
months briefly pushed crude production in the OPEC member to
30-year lows in the spring.
But facilities in the southwest region, which is not part of
the Delta area, have so far not been targeted. Militant groups
have called for a greater share of Nigeria's oil and gas wealth
to go to the Delta, which is the country's main energy hub.
Muyiwa Adejobi, a spokesman for Ogun state police said the
attack took place on Tuesday night in the town of Ogijo.
"We were told that some guys came in two vehicles dressed as
officials in charge of repairs and maintenance of the gas
pipelines and then used dynamite to blow up the gas line
belonging to a subsidiary of (state energy firm) NNPC," he said.
"Unfortunately one of the lines was damaged. There are other
lines that were not affected," he added.
The pipeline supplies the commercial capital Lagos, which is
around 80km (50 miles) from Ogun state, and other parts of the
southwest.
Adejobi said there were "insinuations that militants could
be responsible" but added that police "are not jumping to
conclusions yet as to which group was responsible". Nobody has
claimed responsibility for the attack.
