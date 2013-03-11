LONDON, March 11 Three foreign sailors kidnapped
from their British-operated cargo ship by pirates last month off
the coast of Nigeria have been released, the vessel's operator
said on Monday.
There has been a surge in piracy attacks off the coast of
Africa's most populous nation this year with gangs showing signs
of moving further afield and using more violent tactics.
The British-flagged ship Esther C was boarded and ransacked
on Feb.7, 80 miles (130 km) off the south coast of Nigeria by
heavily armed pirates before they made off with the three
seamen, Isle of Wight-based Carisbrooke Shipping said in a
statement.
"The three officers were confirmed as being safe and in good
spirits on March 11 after 31 days in captivity," it added.
A spokesman for Carisbrooke Shipping said separately the
three crew members, two Russians including the ship's captain
and a Romanian national, had been taken hostage and held in
Nigeria before being released.
Armed gangs typically have targeted oil tankers and attacks
on cargo ships are rarer.
Oil and shipping companies have to hire crisis management
teams, pay higher insurance premiums and face the prospect of
ransom payments, as well as brace themselves for damage to their
reputations.
Oil majors Exxon Mobil and Shell said last
month that security was a major factor in making Nigeria one of
the most expensive oil-producing countries to operate in.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Michael Roddy)