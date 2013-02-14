* Crew member killed in attack at Lagos port
* Piracy in Gulf of Guinea is on the rise
By Joe Brock and Jonathan Saul
ABUJA/LONDON, Feb 14 Pirates attacked three
vessels off the coast of Nigeria in the space of eight days this
month, killing one person, a maritime agency said, in a sign of
worsening security off the coast of Africa's biggest oil
exporter.
Gunmen killed a crew member when they attacked a chemical
tanker carrying out a ship-to-ship transfer at Lagos port on
Feb. 4 before a security team repelled the attackers, piracy
watchdog the International Maritime Agency said in a report.
The tanker was the Dubai-managed Pyxis Delta and the crew
member killed was a Filipino, security firm AKE said. The
Nigerian navy declined to comment on the attack.
Piracy off the Nigerian coast and elsewhere in the Gulf of
Guinea is on the rise. The coastline, rich in natural resources
such as cocoa and metals, is second only to the waters off
Somalia for the risk of pirate attacks, which drives up shipping
and oil industry costs.
"Armed attacks off Lagos occur less frequently than in the
south of the country but the high levels of violence are common
to incidents of maritime criminality off Nigeria as a whole,"
AKE said in a report.
"Further cases of tanker hijacking should be expected across
the Gulf of Guinea in the coming weeks as black market demand
for fuel in Nigeria remains strong."
Pirates made away with cargo after they boarded a ship off
the oil-producing Brass coastline in southern Nigeria on Feb. 7,
and on Monday gunmen on a speedboat fired on a vessel off Bonny
in the Niger Delta but were unable to board, the IMB said.
There are also growing concerns about the onshore creeks of
the Niger Delta, where oil theft and kidnapping is rife.
Gunmen ambushed an Indian-owned oil barge last week as it
was being escorted by the military through the Delta, killing
two soldiers and one crew member on the ship.
Nigeria is a busy oil shipping route. The West African
country is among the world's top 10 crude oil exporters and
imports around 80 percent of the fuel products needed for its
160 million people due to a lack of domestic refining capacity.
(Editing by Michael Holden)