ABUJA, June 19 Pirates in speedboats attacked an
oil supply vessel and kidnapped four Indian and Polish crew
members in increasingly dangerous waters off Nigeria's coast
last week, two security sources said on Wednesday.
The gunmen launched their assault on the Singapore-flagged
tugboat MDPL Continental One around 30 nautical miles from land
on June 13, the security sources said.
The vessel was ransacked and four crew were taken hostage
off the coast of the oil-producing Niger Delta, one of the
sources told Reuters.
The boat's management company CS Offshore told Reuters there
had been an incident that day but declined to go into further
details "in order not to endanger those involved".
Pirate attacks off West Africa's mineral-rich Gulf of Guinea
have almost doubled from last year and threaten to jeopardise
the shipping of commodities from the region. They have already
jacked up insurance costs.
The attacks are mostly carried out by armed Nigerian gangs
also blamed for kidnappings and oil theft on land.
