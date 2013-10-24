ABUJA/LONDON Oct 24 Armed pirates have attacked an oil supply vessel off the Nigerian coast and kidnapped the captain and chief engineer, both United States citizens, security sources said on Thursday.

The U.S.-flagged, Edison Chouest-owned C-Retriever was attacked in the early hours of Wednesday, UK-based security firm AKE and two security sources said. The company was not immediately available for comment.

Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea region, which includes Africa's No. 1 oil producer Nigeria and is a significant source of cocoa and metals for world markets, is increasing costs for shipping firms operating there. (Reporting by Joe Brock in Abuja and Jonathan Saul in London; additional reporting by Tife Owolabi in Yenagoa; Editing by Janet Lawrence)