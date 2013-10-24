ABUJA/LONDON Oct 24 Armed pirates have attacked
an oil supply vessel off the Nigerian coast and kidnapped the
captain and chief engineer, both United States citizens,
security sources said on Thursday.
The U.S.-flagged, Edison Chouest-owned C-Retriever was
attacked in the early hours of Wednesday, UK-based security firm
AKE and two security sources said. The company was not
immediately available for comment.
Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea region, which includes Africa's
No. 1 oil producer Nigeria and is a significant source of cocoa
and metals for world markets, is increasing costs for shipping
firms operating there.
