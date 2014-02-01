ABUJA Feb 1 Nigerian police have rescued three
Indian sailors who were kidnapped from a cargo ship off the
coast of Equatorial Guinea last month, a rare success story in
its fight against piracy.
The Equatorial Guinea-owned MV San Miguel was attacked by
pirates on Jan. 3 and three Indian crew members were kidnapped,
the Nigerian state security services (SSS) said on Saturday.
"On 30th January 2014, this service in collaboration with
the military rescued three Indians ... No ransom was paid for
their release," the SSS said in a statement.
Most acts of piracy in West Africa are carried out by
Nigerian gangs who usually steal the cargo, often fuel, and rob
or kidnap crew members. Nigeria is Africa's largest crude oil
exporter and also a major fuel importer, making it a busy and
poorly secured shipping lane.
Hostages are usually transferred to hideouts in the
crime-ridden creeks of the Niger Delta before being released
once a ransom is paid, security experts say.
Pirate attacks jumped by a third off the coast of West
Africa last year, pushing up insurance costs for shipping firms
operating in a key commodities export hub.
There are signs that the capacity of hijackers is growing
after pirates attacked an oil tanker off the coast of Angola and
sailed it to the Nigerian coast last month, in what was the most
southerly attack on record.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky)