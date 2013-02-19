* Russian, 2 Indians, 3 Ukrainians kidnapped in attack
* Piracy off Nigeria coast is worsening
* Five attacks this month off Africa's top oil producer
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Feb 19 Pirates kidnapped six foreign
sailors when they boarded a ship two days ago off Nigeria's
coast in the latest in a string of attacks off Africa's biggest
energy producer, security sources said on Tuesday.
A Russian, three Ukrainian and two Indian sailors were taken
when the Armada Tuah was attacked around 40 miles off the coast
of oil-producing Bayelsa state, three security sources told
Reuters. There were no details on what type of ship it was or
where it was flagged.
Piracy off the Nigerian coast and elsewhere in the Gulf of
Guinea is on the rise. There have been at least five attacks in
the waters off Africa's most populous nation this month.
"If confirmed, the attack would be the third offshore
kidnapping in the area in 10 days, following the attacks on
Esther C and Walvis 7 on Feb. 7 and Feb. 10 respectively,"
Maritime risk experts AKE said in a security report.
Piracy watchdog the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) also
confirmed the ship was attacked. The Nigerian navy did not
respond to requests for comment.
Five Indian sailors who were kidnapped in a pirate attack
around 40 miles off the Niger Delta coast in December were
released last month. There were no details on how they were
freed but in the past ransoms have been paid.
In a separate attack on Sunday, robbers in a wooden boat
boarded a ship anchored at the Lagos port and stole the stores
kept on the ship before escaping, the IMB said.
Suspected Nigeria pirates hijacked a French-owned
Luxembourg-flagged tanker along with its 17-member crew off
Ivory Coast this month, in a sign criminal gangs are spreading
beyond traditional waters.
The Gulf of Guinea coastline, rich in natural resources such
as cocoa and metals, is second only to the waters off Somalia
for the risk of pirate attacks, which drives up shipping and oil
industry costs.
Nigeria is near a busy oil shipping route. The West African
country is among the world's top 10 crude oil exporters and
imports around 80 percent of the fuel products needed for its
160 million people due to a lack of domestic refining capacity.
