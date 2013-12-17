ATHENS Dec 17 Pirates have attacked an oil products tanker off the coast of Nigeria and kidnapped its Ukrainian captain and a Greek engineer, Greek coast guard officials said on Tuesday.

The Marshall Islands-flaggged MT ALTHEA with 18 crew on board was attacked by a group of 10 pirates, the officials said.

"The victims have been taken away to an unknown location," one official said.

The ship was attacked late on Monday around 35 nautical miles off the oil-producing Niger Delta coastline, a Nigerian security source said. The armed pirates fled with the two hostages in a speedboat, the source said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; additional reporting by Jonathan Saul in London; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Alistair Lyon)