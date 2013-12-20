* Pirate attacks off Nigeria up by a third this year
* Equipment from Japan's Furuno includes long-range cameras
By Tife Owolabi
YENAGOA, Nigeria, Dec 20 Nigeria's navy has
installed eight automated, camera-equipped surveillance towers
in the waters just off its coast, in an effort to tackle a surge
in pirate attacks and crude oil theft that have blighted
Africa's top energy producer this year.
Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Dele Ezeoba told
journalists late on Thursday that the equipment, most of it from
Japan's Furuno and costing roughly $12 million in
total, had high-frequency radio and long-range cameras able to
spot ships up to 48 km (30 miles) away.
Pirate attacks off Nigeria have jumped by a third this year
as ships passing through West Africa's Gulf of Guinea, a major
commodities route, have come under threat from gangs seeking to
snatch cargoes or hold crews for ransom.
Oil theft in the Niger Delta has also seen a relentless
rise, although analysts say this has only been possible because
of collusion by the security forces.
The data the towers collect is beamed to a central naval
intelligence room and then checked against ships' registration,
flag and other information, Ezeoba said in Yenagoa, in a part of
the Niger Delta plagued by criminal gangs.
"From the domain awareness centre we can see ships from
anywhere in the world coming or leaving our maritime space," he
said. "It also gives you ability to ... ascertain the actual
threat the vessel poses."
Four are in Lagos, one each at the Bonny and Brass crude
export terminals, one in Yenagoa and one in Ibaka, in eastern
Akwa Ibom state.
But he added that Nigeria still needed to work on its
capacity to pursue pirates and other criminal gangs.
Nigeria's navy has had two successes against pirates this
year - it captured four off the coast of the main commercial hub
of Lagos in mid-August and said it killed 12 pirates in a
shootout a week earlier.
But it has had little luck stemming this lucrative
enterprise, which remains on the rise and has driven up
insurance costs.
Unlike the waters off Somalia on the east African coast,
where boats now have armed guards on board, there is scant
protection for the many ships which anchor off West Africa.
(Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)