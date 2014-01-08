ATHENS Jan 8 A Ukrainian captain and Greek
engineer who were kidnapped from their ship by pirates off the
Nigerian coast last month have been released, the Greek coast
guard said on Wednesday.
Armed pirates attacked the Marshall Islands-flagged MT
ALTHEA oil products tanker around 35 nautical miles off the
coast of Akwa Ibom state on Dec. 16, robbing more than a dozen
crew members before escaping with the two sailors.
"They have been freed and they are both well," a Greek coast
guard official said, asking not to be named.
It was not clear what prompted their release but security
experts say ransoms are usually paid.
A Nigerian Navy spokesman said he had no details on the
incident.
Pirate attacks off Nigeria are on the rise as ships passing
through West Africa's Gulf of Guinea, a major commodities route,
have come under threat from gangs wanting to snatch cargoes and
crews.
Unlike the waters off Somalia on the east African coast,
where ships now speed through with armed guards on board, there
is little protection for many vessels which have to anchor off
West African countries to do business.
This makes them easier targets for criminal gangs who
operate in Nigeria's volatile coastal oil region and pushes up
costs for shipping firms.
