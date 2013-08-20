* Navy marches pirates in front of local media
* Second successful pirate capture this year in Nigeria
* Pirates mostly operate with impunity in Gulf of Guinea
By Tim Cocks
LAGOS, Aug 20 The Nigerian sailors had started
marching four captured pirates onto a boat when an officer
shouted "hold on" to give the cameras a chance to get into
position.
With a semi-circle of local reporters in dark orange life
jackets snapping photos and rolling film, the men started moving
again at Lagos naval command, chains clanking around their
ankles.
The four were arrested during one of only two successful
operations against a sharp rise in pirate attacks this year -
and Nigerian authorities were determined to squeeze the maximum
publicity out of their coup.
Pirate raids off West Africa's coastline have jeopardised
shipping of commodities from the region, while insurance costs
are soaring.
Commodore Chris Ezekobe, naval commander at the NNS
Beecroft, a Lagos naval base, said the four had hijacked the
barge and its crew on Aug. 14 on the eastern edge of the
Nigerian coast, near the port city of Calabar.
The navy intercepted the vessel, which had the pirates'
speedboat in tow behind it. No one came out, nor did they
respond to a radio call, Ezekobe said.
After the navy fired shots across their bow, they dropped
their weapons into the water, he said, with the four bedraggled
and skinny men in shorts and T-shirts standing behind him as he
spoke.
Last week, the navy said it killed 12 pirates in a gun
battle as they tried to flee a fuel tanker, and captured the
four remaining survivors.
"These guys and the guys on the other boat, that's it," he
said, when asked how many pirates had been arrested this year.
Police operations faced significant challenges in the
oil-producing Niger Delta's labyrinthine creeks and swamps, he
added.
"It's easy to make a sneak attack and head back into the
creeks," he told reporters.
The crew of nine who had been taken hostage were also on the
freed vessel during his statement. None spoke to the press.
It is very rare for the navy to catch pirates. Vessels are
usually quickly robbed of cargo and valuables then released,
while the pirates make their escape.
Crews are usually abducted alongside the boat, sometimes for
ransom, which makes it dangerous to fire on the pirates to stop
them, Lagos Navy spokesman Jerry Omodara said.
