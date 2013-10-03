UPDATE 1-Lack of clarity on Toshiba earnings audit is a problem -Japan finmin
* Delisting decision rests with TSE, no rules on timetable (Adds finmin comment)
LAGOS Oct 3 A small passenger plane crash landed in Lagos airport's domestic terminal on Thursday, a witness said.
He did not know the type of plane involved but said it was not a large jet.
"There's a lot of smoke coming from the runway, but we can't get access to it. There are fire-fighters rushing to the scene," Rasaki Rhakod, who runs a car service around the airport, told Reuters by telephone. (Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Jon Boyle)
* Delisting decision rests with TSE, no rules on timetable (Adds finmin comment)
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday that a lack of clarity on why auditors did not sign off on Toshiba Corp's earnings is problematic for shareholders and financial markets.